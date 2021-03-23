City Hall to convert idle county houses into SGBV shelters

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohammed  Badi has directed City Hall to convert idle Nairobi County houses to GBV shelters. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director Major General Mohamed Badi has directed City Hall to convert idle county government houses into safe houses for survivors and victims of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

