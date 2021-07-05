Chemicals poisoning the world’s female workers

Women are disproportionately exposed to chemicals in the workplace because of their prevalence in chemical-heavy industries.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Sherriff

Multimedia journalist reporting on environment, social justice, and communities around the world

What you need to know:

  • Women are disproportionately exposed to chemicals in the workplace because of their prevalence in chemical-heavy industries, poorer working conditions relative to men, and even biological factors.
  • Generally, women have a higher proportion of adipose tissue compared to men and as a result, they are more likely to store environmental pollutants.

Ana* often gets nosebleeds after working at her job assembling cell phones at a factory in Vietnam. The single mother, who requested a pseudonym in fear of professional repercussions, has also fainted numerous times.

