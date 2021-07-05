Central region kicks off 60-days' fight against gangland FGM

  • Last week, a middle-aged woman was hospitalised with injuries on her private parts after the gang circumcised her in Kandara, Murang’a County.
  • The gang's activities are concentrated in Murang’a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nyandarua and parts of Laikipia counties

Security agencies in Central Region has put in place a 60-day Rapid Response Initiative (RRI) in the fight against a gang forcibly circumcising women.

