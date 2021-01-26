CAS urges women in pastoralist counties to take State loans

Education CAS Mumina Bonaya has appealed to women from pastoralist counties to apply for government funds to start their own businesses and economically empower themselves.

While issuing Sh2 million Women Enterprise Fund cheques to various groups in Isiolo, Ms Bonaya decried reducing numbers of women applying for the funds, and asked them to take advantage of the financial services for sustainable livelihoods of their families and communities.

She said unlike loans offered by formal banking institutions that attract huge interests, government funds had no interest and only administrative costs were being charged.

“Do not fear to take the government funds as they do not attract interest. The repayment is friendly,” Ms Mumina said at the event.

Borrowing limit

She encouraged the groups to continue borrowing and repaying within the required time to increase their borrowing limit for betterment of their enterprises and for increased income.

The CAS said the government will continue conducting trainings and campaigns geared towards mobilising women across the region to form groups and apply for the funds.

“We want as many groups as possible to benefit in line with government’s agenda of empowering communities in marginalised counties,” she said.

Procurement opportunities

She guided the women to first come up with viable business ideas before applying for the funds, to avoid challenges during repayment.

Addressing journalists after the event, Ms Bonaya reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering youths, women and persons living with disabilities through funds provision and procurement opportunities.

She said President Uhuru Kenyatta government is committed to improving Kenyans livelihoods through provision of quality healthcare, affordable education and enhanced food security.

