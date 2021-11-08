Bring it on! Marsabit governor hopeful declares

Gedhia Mamo who has declared her interest in Marsabit County governor post. Her key motivation is to change the region’s political perception that women can’t hold such positions.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gedhia Mamo who previously served as Marsabit County Tourism Chief Officer, has announced she will contest the governor’s seat in the 2022 General Election.
  • Her key motivation is to change the region’s political perception that women can’t hold such positions.
  • Cognisant of the smear campaign that awaits her, she says 'people here will dig up your ancestors’ skeletons, patch them together, and place them right in front of you.'

