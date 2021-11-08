Bring it on! Marsabit governor hopeful declares

A woman from Northern Kenya has declared her interest in the governor post. Her key motivation is to change the region’s political perception that women can’t hold such positions.

Gedhia Mamo who served as Marsabit County Tourism Chief Officer in the first regime, recently announced she would contest the county boss’s seat in the 2022 General Election.

She tells nation.africa she is all set to face off with men in the do-or-die duel.

“I am convinced that women make great leaders because they are able to balance professional and personal leadership skills. Should I be elected, I will manage the county resources efficiently by upholding integrity, transparency and equity,” she says.

Ms Mamo believes the county has a lot of potential in the tourism industry which have not been explored. She identifies Chalbi Desert and Lake Turkana as among resources that would generate good revenue for the industry given the right investment.

Democratic space

She explains that her quest for the seat was birthed from her desire to become the leader who can offer solutions and ensure the democratic space is expanded to include everyone regardless of their sex, gender or age.

“There are also issues about skewed resource allocation and appointments; the root causes of conflicts witnessed in the region. We want to change this,” she says.

She boasts of having marketed the tourism opportunities in the county when she served in the first regime, observing that she changed the world's perspective of the county as an insecure place.

Ms Mamo says people in the region dig up even one's ancestors' skeletons, patch them together, and 'place them right in front of you, and use it to torment you every day'. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

During her tenure, she adds, she also worked with partners to promote the annual Lake Turkana Cultural Festival that attracted guests from across the world.

Ms Mamo, one of the most educated women in Marsabit, was born to pastoralist parents from Dabel area in the Moyale Sub-county.

She attended Dabel Primary School between 1994 and 2002, and proceeded to Kijabe Girls High School in 2003. She was later admitted to Masinde Muliro University where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Disaster Management and International Diplomacy. She later studied at Nazarene University between 2016 -2018 graduating with Masters in Governance and Peace Building.

Peace building

Coming from the minority Sakuye community, she believes she is best placed to work on reconciliation and peace building in a county that experiences frequent clan clashes. Currently, she volunteers her consultancy services to the National Cohesion and Integrated Commission.

"Traditionally, the world has its way of shunning women from leading. Kenya is taking baby steps on this, but Marsabit hasn’t even started crawling," she states.

She says one needs a thick skin to vie for a political seat in Marsabit due to smear campaigns.

"People here will dig up even your ancestors' skeletons, patch them together, and place them right in front of you, and use it to torment you every day," Ms Mamo adds.

Others who have declared their candidature for the Marsabit governor post are John Lotto and the incumbent Mohamud Ali. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s name has also featured in political circles as a possible candidate.