Break the silence on violence against men

Anti-gender-based violence (GBV) advocates have called for concerted efforts to end violence against men.

African Boy Child Network, founder, Ms Rosemary Kinuthia says that to protect men and boys, there must be collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to stop GBV tolerance.

“All learning institutions should be safe havens for our children …churches and our homes too,” she said during a May 13, webinar on A Silent Crisis: Male Gender-based Violence convened by Youth Agenda, a youth advocacy organisation.

She called on women to take lead in safeguarding the rights of the boys in the society.

“Ninety nine per cent of the people who go for their sons after release from prison are either their sisters or their mothers. We, the women, therefore need to take charge and spearhead what is best for the boys,” she said.

Trauma therapist, Mr Onyango Otieno said children who grow in a healthy environment are more inclined to becoming well-mannered and responsible citizens.

“When children grow in a safe environment, they will learn how to live with one another…they learn how to respect one another regardless of who they are,” said Mr Onyango, who is also the founder of AfroMasculinity.

He urged men to look out for one another and encourage those troubled to seek help instead of suffering in silence.

“What has worked for me is that I have good male friends whom I can open up to. It would be great when we start looking out for one another. When your boy is going through something, instead of buying them alcohol, talk to them, invite them home and have a conversation with them,” he said.

Youth champion, Mr Alberto Ochola said creating a safe space for men to speak about GBV begins with having inclusive discussions about the social problem.

“Let us have both genders represented in these discussions. Let us have everyone give their input,” he said.

In Kenya, men’s sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) lifetime prevalence stands at 20.9 per cent, according to data from National Crime Research Centre (NCRC).

The agency’s 2014 study that looked at the SGBV exposure in the past 12 months, found men’s prevalence to be higher, at 48.6 per cent.

Of most concern, is the study finding of women trivialising men’s SGBV experiences, clearly pointing to the fear of stigma that men who have been abused have to overcome to seek help.