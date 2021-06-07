Break the silence on violence against men

In Kenya, men’s sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) lifetime prevalence stands at 20.9 per cent, according to data from National Crime Research Centre.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • African Boy Child Network, founder says there must be collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to protect men and boys.
  • Ms Rosemary Kinuthia says 90 per cent of the people who go for their sons after release from prison are either their sisters or their mothers.

Anti-gender-based violence (GBV) advocates have called for concerted efforts to end violence against men.

