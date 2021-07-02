Brazil takes war against domestic violence to salons and barbershops

In 2017, more than 68.000 cases of domestic violence were reported in Brazil — the tip of the iceberg, considering that, according to the UN, only 10 per cent of domestic violence victims globally, file police reports.

That same year, an unprecedented action against gender-based violence (GBV) was launched in the Brazilian central-west state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The State’s justice department would train beauty salons’ professionals to identify abuse signs from their customers and encourage them to report the crime and seek help — The Mãos Empenhadas Contra a Violência (Hands committed against violence) program.

Six States

The initiative has so far, trained 272 beauticians in the city of Campo Grande and has expanded to seven other Brazilian cities in six different States. It is now being implemented, for the first time, in barbershops too.

If the goal in women's salons is to help the victims, the aim in barbershops is to prevent violence in the first place, taking the conversation to those who may be committing abuse.

The first two training lessons for barbershop’s workers were held online during the second half of 2020 because of Covid-19. The pandemic prompted a 431 per cent spike in domestic violence cases reported on social media during lockdowns and a two per cent rise in femicides in last year’s first semester (compared to the same period in 2019), according to the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety.

Beauticians from Jacques Janine Salon all attentive to the training. Photo credit: Julia Zaremba | Folhapress

Renan Silveira, who works at a barbershop known as Campo Grande Barber Shop, participated in the second training of the men-oriented program.

“We thought it was very cool to bring this type of information into the barbershop, which can often be a ‘macho’-type of environment,” he says.

“The project is focused on education because there are still women who think that if they leave their abusers, they will commit a crime — home abandonment, which doesn't exist,” says Judge Jacqueline Machado, founder of the program.

So far, she says, the manicurists and hairdressers taking part in the initiative, have helped 63 women report domestic violence cases to the police — a figure that could be higher, as victims might skip mentioning the program when filing a complaint. Altogether, the 50 partnering beauty salons have the potential to reach roughly 22,000 customers each month.

Public policies

But the scheme has its limitations, says Brazilian feminist lawyer Isabela Del Monde. She says such initiatives are imbued with good intentions, but cannot replace more robust public policies.

“It is beautiful to save a woman's life. But what about the other millions that exist?” she says.

“The answer needs to be structural.”

This article is being published as part of “Towards Equality”, an international and collaborative initiative gathering 15 international news outlets to highlight the challenges and solutions to reach gender equality.