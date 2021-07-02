Brazil takes war against domestic violence to salons and barbershops

Beauticians from Jacques Janine, a high end salon in São Paulo, being trained on domestic violence as part of the Mãos Empenhadas Contra a Violência project in 2019. 

Photo credit: Julia Zaremba | Folhapress

By  Angela Boldrini

Folha de Sao Paulo (Brazil)

What you need to know:

  • The State’s justice department trains beauty salons’ professionals to identify abuse signs from their customers and encourage them to report the crime and seek help.
  • The initiative has so far, trained 272 beauticians in the city of Campo Grande and has expanded to seven other Brazilian cities in six different States.

In 2017, more than 68.000 cases of domestic violence were reported in Brazil — the tip of the iceberg, considering that, according to the UN, only 10 per cent of domestic violence victims globally, file police reports.

