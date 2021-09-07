Boy-child neglected, Chuka University VC

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka has blamed poor parenting for the troubles bedevilling the boy child.

Speaking at the university during the launch of two books titled: If I had a Son and Maono ya Rais Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, authored by Gitonga Mutani and Maston Njeru respectively, Prof Njoka said society has concentrated so much on raising the girl-child forgetting the boys.

He said while society endeavours to raise girls to be responsible women, boys are left to be moulded by the world.

“We raise our girls and let our boys grow,” said Prof Njoka.

The don observed that parents, government and non-governmental organisations have come up with programs tailored at empowering the girls forgetting the boys.

Boda boda industry

He said the current rate of school dropout is high among the boys compared to girls noting that the former leave school to join boda boda industry and other small manual jobs.

Prof Njoka said drug abuse and alcoholism is also common among boys, leading to other crimes including murder and rape.

The VC lauded Mr Mutani for noticing the mess in the society and addressing it through his book.

“There are many books focusing on girl-child empowerment but very few if any, on boys,” said Mr Mutani.

The book; Maono ya Rais Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta focuses on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda; manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health coverage and food security.

The book analyses the achievement of the President’s development blueprint.

Mr Njeru said he decided to write about President Kenyatta development agenda after realising little has been written about the past presidents’ development blueprints.