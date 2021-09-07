Boy-child neglected, Chuka University VC

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka has blamed poor parenting for the troubles bedevilling the boy child.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka has said society has concentrated so much on raising the girl-child forgetting the boys.
  • He observed that drug abuse and alcoholism is also common among boys, leading to other crimes including murder and rape.

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Erastus Njoka has blamed poor parenting for the troubles bedevilling the boy child.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.