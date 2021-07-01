Boost to women as Gates Foundation commits $2.1b to advance global gender equality 

Generation Equality Forum

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) during a panel discussion at the opening session of Generation Equality Forum in Paris, France. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

A total of $650 million will be spent on economic empowerment over the next five years, supporting women’s empowerment collectives.

A further $1.4 billion will be invested in family planning and women’s health.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $2.1 billion towards advancing gender equality over the next five years, a financial boost fronted amidst a global push for renewed actions to accelerate women and girls’ empowerment.

