Bomet woman, male allies offering girls menstrual dignity

Anita Byegon (right) founder of Bomet Days for Girls Enterprise, with some beneficiaries of her initiative to restore girls' period dignity and keep them in school.

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Anita Cherono Byegon provides reusable sanitary pads to vulnerable girls.
  • She was trained and certified to be an Ambassador on Women Health in 2017 by Days for Girls International based in Washington DC, United States.
  • Bomet Days for Girls Enterprise has distributed more than 100,000 reusable kits to women and girls across Kenya and helped restore their dignity while keeping the girls in school.

When 14-year-old Jackline Chepng’eno from Bomet committed suicide in 2019 after her teacher allegedly embarrassed her before her class, for staining her dress during her menses, many Kenyans raised concern about girls and menstruation.

