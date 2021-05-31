Bomet woman, male allies offering girls menstrual dignity

When 14-year-old Jackline Chepng’eno from Bomet committed suicide in 2019 after her teacher allegedly embarrassed her before her class, for staining her dress during her menses, many Kenyans raised concern about girls and menstruation.

May 28 marked Menstrual Hygiene Day: A day for the global community to convene in breaking the silence, raise awareness and shatter the stigma around menstruation.

The day invites us to recommit to shattering menstrual stigma and shame by 2030. This year, as Covid-19 deepens period poverty worldwide, urgent action is needed more than ever - from menstrual health champions and allies.

When Anita Cherono Byegon started getting her monthly period, like many of her peers, she was unprepared. Being a taboo topic, she had no one to turn to for help.

Fortunately, her parents did not marry her off after her primary school education, a common in her community then. She studied up to university and got a good job.

Her experience when she started her menses, motivated the 31-year-old to dedicate her life to ending period shame and poverty. The mother of two now provides reusable sanitary pads to vulnerable girls.

She says many girls drop out of school because they do not have sanitary supplies when they have their period. Due to poverty, many families have to choose between food and sanitary towels. Naturally they choose food.

There is little knowledge and tremendous shame around the menstrual cycle. Girls have to stay at home and are too embarrassed to say why they cannot go to school. In many cases, they do not know what is happening to their bodies when they get their first period.

Give back

After years of a successful career, Ms Byegon returned to her hometown, Bomet, and decided to give back. She is the founder of Bomet Days for Girls Enterprise.

She was trained and certified to be an Ambassador on Women Health in 2017 by Days for Girls International based in Washington DC, United States.

Since its inception, the enterprise has reached out to more than 120,000 girls and boys who have been trained on menstrual health management.

Bomet Days for Girls Enterprise has distributed more than 100,000 reusable kits to women and girls across Kenya and helped restore their dignity while keeping the girls in school.

“Days for Girls increases access to menstrual care and education by developing innovative sustainable solutions, by making reusable sanitary pads that last for three years,” she says.

Ms Byegon relies on friends and different organisations for support. She travels to the US at least once a year to fundraise for the sanitary pads campaign.

“In Kenya, we currently have 15 registered Days for Girls Enterprises across different counties,” she says.

Hide stains

The sanitary kit includes a transport bag, two pairs of underwear, soap and washcloth, two shields made from two pieces of cotton (with moisture-barrier fabric between to prevent leaks), and wings that fold around the underwear.

“Our shields are made of beautiful, printed fabrics for comfort and to hide stains. They have two pockets on either side of the shield that hold our liners in place. The pockets are deep enough for double or triple liners when she has a heavy flow,” she says.

Also in the kit are eight liners that go in the shields and act as the pad. The liners, made from 100 per cent cotton flannel, look like washcloths so girls can wash and hang them out to dry without any embarrassment.

“Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets and hand washing facilities. My aim is to demystify menstrual stigma,” she says.

Men and boys are on part and parcel of Days for Girls Enterprise’s quest to normalise conversations on menstruation.

‘Men Who Know’ is a group of men and boys working to sensitise others on the need for men to support girls and women menstruate with dignity by not making fun of them.

The 10 men offer sensitisation on menstrual health, but majority are part of the sewing team, who do the production of the pads.

Daddy Saturday Kenya

They are led by Charles Koech, an ambassador for women’s health. He heads another organisation called ‘Daddy Saturday Kenya’ that works towards sensitising fathers on intentional fatherhood. They urge fathers to normalise conversation on menstruation at home.

“Menstruation is not a women issue but a human issue that should concern everybody including men and boys,” he says.

During the Covid-19 pandemic that led to schools being closed, Bomet Days for Girls Enterprise reached out to thousands of girls.

“Access to menstrual hygiene products became a challenge to women and girls. During our engagement with the girls who have used our Days for Girls (DfG) pads for the past year, our kit was the preferred long term alternative as they are sustainable and low cost,” says Ms Byegon.

Joyce Chebet, 14, a DfG beneficiary says she is now comfortable on her menses. The training and kit help her not to worry when she is in school while on her menses.

Sheila Chelang’at, 16, is also lucky to have received the DfG reusable towels since her parents, in most cases, did not have money to buy her disposable pads.

Bomet Days for Girls Enterprise has taken the lead in the community by iBs through creating spaces for open dialogue, which has enabled men and boys realise the importance of menstrual hygiene management as well as issues of reproductive health, women’s self-esteem and empowerment.

“Male allies are critical in the fight for menstrual equity. That's why we're so passionate about including men and boys in the conversation,” Ms Byegon says.

She adds that their signature menstrual health solution is much more than a period product. It is a pathway to dignity, confidence and opportunity - every single month for up to three years.

“There are many things that are hard to change in this world, but reversing menstrual equity, and the gender inequity that happens as a result isn’t one of them.” Celeste Mergens – founder of Days for Girls in the USA.











