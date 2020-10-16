Bodies engage Isiolo men to fight GBV, outdated practices

With involvement of women in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and outlawed practices having not achieved desired results, focus has shifted to men with organisations for eradicating the vices involving them due to their influence in the African family set up.

The resolve to actively engage men will offer major boost to the fight.

Men Engage Kenya Network (Menken) in partnership with Isiolo County government is undertaking a male-led advocacy campaign that seeks to engage 2,000 men in dealing with GBV cases especially at the far flung areas in the vast county.

More than 300 boda boda operators in Ngaremara have already been trained on how to report the cases and engage fellow men through social platforms and door-to-door campaigns in championing an end to GBV.

Prevent GBV

The men are also being trained on how to agitate for girls’ rights and protect them from being preyed on and impregnated young.

“The more we engage men in efforts to prevent GBV, the higher the prospects of creating a culture of non-violence and respect for human rights,” Menken chairperson Fredrick Nyagah said.

The men are also being provided with posters and pamphlets bearing anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) messages, which they will use in educating residents on how to effectively respond to all forms of GBV.

After training, the men will also lead efforts to arrest FGM, which continues to threaten the future for the girls in the region.

Gender equality

Mr Nyagah asked men to stay firm on their parenting roles and use their power to protect their children from all forms of abuse and exploitation.

Mr Malan Ekal, who is leading the campaign in Ngaremara- an area reported to have had spike in cases of teenage pregnancies - said the training was geared towards building the capacity for men to take lead role in the fight.

“They are supposed to transfer the knowledge to other men in raising awareness on GBV and promoting gender equality,” Mr Ekal said.

One of the trainees Mr Samuel Ekitui said: “We have been trained on how to quickly report GBV cases such as rape and defilement so that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted”.

The NGO has, jointly with African Women’s Development and Communication Network (Femnet) with support from UN Women, also created platform for information sharing to reduce impact of GBV, sexual reproductive health and HIV/AIDS among others.

Major boost

In neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County, the war against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) received a major boost with the launch of County Gender Sector Working Group and the Anti-FGM steering committee.

The initiatives aim at building synergies to fight the outdated cultural practices. It has members drawn from different groups including administration, politicians, boda boda operators, Njuri Ncheke Council of elders and Maendeleo ya Wanawake among others.

Speaking during the launch at Chuka University on Wednesday, Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner, Beverly Opwora said they had devised strategies that will ensure the vice is eradicated by 2022 as projected by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Desirable results

She said the illegal ‘cut’ is deep-rooted in some parts of the county, especially Tharaka South and Igambang'ombe sub-counties and some parts of Maara Sub-county.

Ms Opwora said young men and their fathers must fully participate in the fight to achieve desirable results, noting that they are the key decision-makers in families.

Ms Millicent Mugana; a nominated member of Tharaka Nithi County Assembly and an anti-FGM champion in the region, said victory against the vice will be a relief to women and girls in the county.

Hot spots

“FGM has exposed young girls and women to great suffering and some have even died as a result of the ‘cut’ and GBV,” said Ms Mugana.

Ms Kelly Rwigi, founder of Enlightened Generation International, an organisation that deals with gender issues, said Tharaka Nithi is among 22 counties that are hot spots for FGM.

She urged residents to be advocates by reporting any tip-off on planned ‘cut’ to the authority. Chuka Boda boda Association chairman, Willis Mugambi said his members would fully support the initiative.







