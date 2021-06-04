Blind mother of nine giving her all for persons with disabilities

Ms Salome Karisa speaking to nation.africa during the interview.  

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

  • Salome Karisa has dedicated her time and resources to fight for the rights of persons living with disabilities , earning her the name Askari wa walemavu.
  • The partially blind woman has brought together six groups under the Elimu Kwanza Community-based Organisation to ensure children living with disabilities get education.

Her energy can only be compared to that of a teen girl chasing her goals in life. She is a common figure on the streets of Kilifi, the national and county governments’ corridors, the police stations and the courts. One would actually mistake her for a public servant.

