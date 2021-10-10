Beauty queen: How porn revenge dethroned me

Kenya’s legal framework has criminalised revenge porn, but the implementation of the law has proven difficult, with victims finding it hard to access justice.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Agatha Gichana

What you need to know:

  • Rose, a beauty queen, was reluctant to get married to a man she met online.
  • The man launched an online coordinated attack using bloggers to spread her nudes online, distributing them on Facebook, Telegram, You tube and WhatsApp groups.
  • Victims of revenge porn suffer immense shame.

They warm their way into your heart by feigning friendship and romance, they lift your spirits and sweep you off your feet, they share your joys, sorrows, hopes and dreams and just when you let your walls down - they strike.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.