Be your number one fan, Karua tells 2022 female aspirants

Women rights organisations have pledged to support their own to successfully vie for elective seats in the 2022 General Election.

African Women’s Development and Communication Network Executive Director, Memory Kachambwa, said the civil society is ready to stand with women who seek their help.

“As the civil society, we are there to support you on your political journey…come to us and we will give you all the resources,” she said during a virtual Women in Political Participation Academy hosted by Forum for African Women Educationalists, on Monday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission recently released spending limits indicating expenditure exceeding Sh100 million to campaign for governor, senator and County Woman Member of the National Assembly seat.

In Turkana, for instance, the budget stated to spend Sh123 million, Nairobi (Sh117 million) and Marsabit (Sh114 million).

Ms Kachambwa said although politics in Africa has been monetised, women can overcome the lack of the financing through collaborations.

Campaign trail

Cognisant of the challenges awaiting the women in the campaign trail, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua threw in pieces of advice for the aspirants.

“You have to overcome the self-doubt. You have to affirm yourself and say ‘yes I can.’ You have to be your fan number one,” she said.

“If the desire in you to step up and be a leader is so strong, no amount of negative comments will discourage you,” she added.

She said getting into leadership isn’t easy and women have to grab the opportunity as “nobody is going to give it to you.”

She, however, challenged the women not to forget their responsibilities once elected.

“You want to come to leadership and decision-making, please come ready and don’t drop the ball when it comes to gender inclusion,” she said.

She cited lack of political will as a major bottleneck to the achievement of the two-thirds gender principle in political leadership

“The main actors in implementing and ensuring gender inclusion are the Executive and Parliament. Our Parliament has more women than ever before. Our Executive also has a good number of women…yet these institutions lack the political will. Women in these institutions are failing us,” she said.