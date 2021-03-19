Be ready for unfair treatment, Prof Kobia advises women

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Gender Prof Margaret Kobia has advised women aspiring for executive leadership to ready themselves with coping skills against discrimination and unfair treatment.

Prof Kobia who spoke during a March 16 When Women Lead webinar convened by Coca Cola Africa, said gender bias is rife in boardrooms and at senior management level.

“You are sitting in a board meeting and they are expecting you to serve tea because you are a woman,” she said.

“Even at the Cabinet level, there are occurrences where a woman is assigned gender roles,” she added.

To be a successful leader, she said women have to arm themselves with strategies on managing the biases.

“From my experience, you are able to cope with discrimination when you are prepared for it,” she said.

On Monday, while officiating the 65th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, United Nations Secretary General Mr António Guterres challenged leadership in the Member States to address systemic inequalities hindering women from occupying senior positions.

“Too often, when addressing the challenge of exclusion, it is suggested that we focus on training, capacity building, empowerment for women,” he said.

Gender disparities

“But women already have the skills, the expertise and the capacity. In many countries, they are graduating from higher education at higher rates than men... we need to move beyond fixing women and instead fix our systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Kobia indicated hope of ending gender disparities in Parliament through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

She noted that lack of gender parity in Parliament is a constraint to passing laws that could foster realisation of the rights of women and girls.

“So long as we have a Parliament that is male dominated, difficulties are likely to be experienced when you are trying to push for (gender responsive) policies,” she said.

She, however, emphasised the need for adequate budgetary allocations to actualise the established laws and policies.

“Having policies is very important. It is a starting point but how are they implemented? It is very important to have budgets to support implementation of those policies,” she said.

