Bank launches loan product for businesswomen

Public Service and Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia (left) with Absa Bank Kenya MD Jeremy Awori at a Nairobi hotel last year, when the bank launched a Sh10 billion kitty for women-led businesses. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria  &  Kamau Maichuhie

What you need to know:

  • More than one million women in business are set benefit from improved access to finance, market and mentorship courtesy of Absa Bank Kenya.
  • Those already borrowing with the bank will enjoy unsecured loans of up to Sh10 million from while the new ones will access Sh7 million.

More than one million women in business are set benefit from improved access to finance, market and mentorship courtesy of Absa Bank Kenya's new business product for women.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.