Award-winning ex-chief says her sacking was politically instigated

For the ten years she was the Kipipiri Location Chief, Ms Wangari Methu had friends and enemies in equal measure. Some of her enemies were so powerful, eventually pushing her out of the Interior ministry in 2017.

During her tenure, those who broke the law really feared her and the mention of her name was enough to send a criminal to exile.

The tough, yet friendly administrator had no kind words for parents who did not take their children to school or lawbreakers. She also did not entertain politicians seeking favours or trying to influence her stand on an issue.

She was appointed chief at a time the area required a strict administrator and her tray was always full. Among her priorities were fighting the high crime rate, drugs abuse, high number of school dropouts, and guiding residents benefit from national government programmes.

Her efforts were not in vain and within no time, awards and favours from national and international organisations streamed her way.

But that was then; the period from 2008 to 2017 when she was pushed out of the job she no longer admires.

Using lessons learnt during her tenure as chief, she has emerged as a champion for gender inequality, supporting and fighting for the rights of the less fortunate in society.

She has been involved in rescue missions for victims of domestic violence, early marriages, and people living with disabilities. She is currently dedicating her time to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fighting drugs and substance abuse

Now a reverend with Remnant Ministries International Church in charge of Nyandarua Diocese, Ms Mwethu was recognised twice by Women Enterprise Fund. She also received commendations from Kenya Primary School Heads Association for promoting education and fighting drugs and substance abuse in her location.

During her tenure, Kipipiri women led in accessing and servicing the loans from the Women Enterprise Fund.

“Being an administrator was the hardest job in my life, but history taught me that one must be community friendly to deliver. Of course, one must make some enemies; you can't remain neutral in everything when solving a problem where one party is offended - you must stand by truth; meaning that the guilty party won't be happy with you,” says Ms Wangari.

The mother of two believes she was unjustly sacked through politically instigated motives because of her stand and popularity within the community.

“I believe it’s through the grace of God that I was nominated as a member of county assembly despite all odds,” says Ms Wangari.

Looking back, Ms Methu is proud of her achievements as a chief, but given a second chance, she wouldn’t take back the job.

She is among the most active members of Nyandarua County Assembly, a good mobiliser, and a darling to many colleagues, a fact that saw her elected as the assembly majority chief whip.

But the former student leader at Kangui High School in Nyandarua, says her joy is not in the position she holds, but the opportunity and free time she has to serve the less fortunate in the community.

Community sensitisation

She spends most of her time supporting target vulnerable groups and families in Covid-19-related activities.

“With the emergence of Covid-19 in Kenya, the measures put in place by the government to curb the disease have left many families vulnerable to hunger.

“With this realisation, my office came up with an elaborate plan by carrying out community sensitisation and door to door distribution of foodstuff, facemasks and hand sanitizers to the neediest families with the help of the local administration,” says Ms Methu.

She has also donated sanitary towels for teenage girls and female remandees at Kipipiri Police Station following a request from the Sub-county Police Commander.

“It came to my attention that school-going girls engaged in premature relationships with boda boda riders to raise money for the towels, resulting to high rate of teenage pregnancies,” says Ms Methu.

To reduce the burden of hospital care on families she has successfully subscribed several vulnerable families on NHIF scheme and is currently distributing face masks and learners with a team of experts for sensitisation purposes.