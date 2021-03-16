Award-winning ex-chief says her sacking was politically instigated

Ms Wangari Methu, Nominated MCA in Nyandarua County and former Kipipiri Chief, now spends most of her time supporting vulnerable families in Covid-19-related activities.

Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For the ten years she was the Kipipiri Location Chief, Ms Wangari Methu had friends and enemies in equal measure.y
  • During her tenure, those who broke the law really feared her and the mention of her name was enough to send a criminal to exile.
  • In 2017, she was pushed out of the job she no longer admires.
  • She has been involved in rescue missions for victims of domestic violence, early marriages, and people living with disabilities.

For the ten years she was the Kipipiri Location Chief, Ms Wangari Methu had friends and enemies in equal measure. Some of her enemies were so powerful, eventually pushing her out of the Interior ministry in 2017.

