AU to tell stories of top African women in upcoming book

Participants at an African Women Leaders Network Inter-Generational retreat on Leadership in Africa that took place at a Nairobi hotel in 2019. The AU has rolled out an initiative to document stories of leading African women.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The African Union Commission has rolled out an initiative to document stories of African women and girls making a difference through demonstrated, exceptional leadership.
  • The initiative is expected to call on governments and other stakeholders to create an enabling environment and support for female leaders and their enterprises.

The African Union Commission (AUC) through the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (WGYD) has rolled out an initiative to document stories of African women and girls making a difference through demonstrated, exceptional leadership.

