AU on a mission to empower women

The African Union Commission has inaugurated an internal committee on the Fund for African Women in a bid to revitalise women empowerment. PHOTO | POOL

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women's empowerment remains a prerequisite for sustainable development and pro-poor poverty reduction, and the recognition of women in their society.
  • The committee will be vital in developing the Union’s resource mobilisation objectives for the Trust Fund for African Women.
  • Observers see the inauguration of the internal committee as timely.

The African Union (AU) Commission has inaugurated an internal committee on the Fund for African Women to revitalise women empowerment.

