Are you a woman over 55? You are unemployable if digitally illiterate

Women above 55 who lost or quit their jobs during Covid-19 period may be unable to re-enter the labour market should they lack training or reskilling in digital skills.

A post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategic action plan, for global governments, developed by Chatham House notes that digital training skills for the older women would secure their employability beyond the pandemic.

The action plan was developed after a series of virtual roundtable meetings and workshops with at least 80 global development leaders from public and private sectors.

“Governments should embed digital, technology and entrepreneurial training as requirements for receipt of unemployment and/or social welfare benefits for women who have become unemployed or have had to quit their jobs because of lack of care services,” recommends The Covid-19 Gender Gap How Women’s Experience and Expertise Will Drive Economic Recovery (2020) strategic action plan.

Economic independence

“(This is) in order to up skill or reskill them, and to facilitate their re-entry into the labour force,” it adds, “(And) this is particularly critical for women aged 55 and above, to ensure their continued economic independence and to reduce the burden on social protection programs.”

The action plan exemplifies a successful skilling and reskilling program for women in India, which has been replicated in 93 countries across the world including Tanzania.

Barefoot College International, an India-based charity developed Solar Mamas scheme through which rural women with low literacy skills were trained on wiring, installing and repairing solar systems using sign language and colour codes.

Lead engineers

In more than a decade, the program has enabled women install solar systems in houses exceeding 18,000 houses in 93 countries.

With the solar systems, households have reduced use of kerosene use and thus lowered carbon emissions which cause problematic climate change.

In Tanzania, the charity’s subsidiary college has also trained 13 women as lead engineers who have installed the solar lighting in 950 rural households.

“Public and private education must ensure women and girls have access to, and participate in, education and training - whether online or otherwise,” it recommends.

Global economies

“Special attention should be paid to technical and vocational education, e-skills, financial literacy and lifelong learning opportunities.”

They note that with the right tools and support, women entrepreneurs can have a dramatic positive effect on local, regional and global economies.

“Finding innovative solutions to counter cultural and regulatory barriers such as ownership rights would also level the playing field and provide a better business environment for women,” it states.







