Approve Koome's nomination, Waiguru asks Parliament

What you need to know:

  • Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has said Justice Koome has given a lot of hope to young women aspiring to take up higher offices.
  • Ms Waiguru elated that for the first time in the history of Kenya, we shall have one arm of the government headed by a woman.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, has asked Parliament to approve Lady Justice Martha Koome’s nomination as Chief Justice.

