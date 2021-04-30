Approve Koome's nomination, Waiguru asks Parliament

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, has asked Parliament to approve Lady Justice Martha Koome’s nomination as Chief Justice.

The governor observed that Justice Koome had given a lot of hope to young women aspiring to take up higher offices.

“For the first time in the history of Kenya, we will have a female Chief Justice. We shall have one arm of the government headed by a woman. We have been saying the future is women. But now we are saying the present is female,” she added.

Justice Koome succeeds Justice David Maraga who retired in January.

Ms Waiguru described Koome as a brilliant lady who has a wealth of experience in judicial matters, adding that she deserves the coveted seat.

Speaking on Thursday evening at Kianyaga, the governor added that the CJ-designate is competent enough to reform the Judiciary.

Ms Waiguru lamented about the big challenge in Parliament that had impeded the two-thirds rule.

Building Bridges Initiative

"Two-thirds gender rule has not been endorsed because there are very few women in the National Assembly," she said.

She, however, expressed confidence that the problem will be cured by the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Referendum Amendment Bill.

"The two-thirds gender rule will be addressed by BBI Bill and I'm urging the MPS to pass it so that Kenyans can proceed to the referendum," she said.