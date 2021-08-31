Appreciate the role of women

A woman with her children after collecting firewood. No matter what position a woman holds, she cannot avoid her domestic responsibilities.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • The media is full of disturbing stories about sexual harassment against women.
  • They are always expected to stay behind the scenes, especially in patriarchal societies. 
  • Even after a long and challenging life, many families don't give their wives the respect they deserve. 

Women are still considered inferior to men despite their achievements in different fields.

