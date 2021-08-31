Appreciate the role of women

Women are still considered inferior to men despite their achievements in different fields.

The media is full of disturbing stories about sexual harassment against women. Although some of these cases have drawn widespread condemnation from Kenyans, victims are often ridiculed for speaking up.

According to the 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, 42 per cent of women and 36 per cent of men said it is right for a man to ‘discipline’ his wife. The survey found that 45 per cent of females aged between 15 and 49 have been subject to physical violence, and 14 per cent have suffered sexual harassment.

Women are always expected to stay behind the scenes, especially in patriarchal societies. The woman works in the house and is forbidden from studying. However, times have changed. Inflation is at an all-time high, and our needs have left us exhausted.

Women are now working with men on equal terms. Today’s woman is standing on her own. She’s a career woman despite her domestic and social responsibilities. No matter what position a woman holds, she cannot avoid her domestic responsibilities. She rises before dawn to prepare breakfast for her family.

A woman’s natural ability to feel satisfied when she cooks for her family and takes care of all their needs is what makes it so satisfying. Even after a long and challenging life, many families don't give their wives the respect they deserve. As they get too busy with domestic duties and responsibilities, women lose sight of themselves.

Physical harassment

Sometimes they are subjected to physical harassment. Many keep silent, believing that if they complain, it will tarnish their dignity. In the end, they become mentally unstable, which affects their work.

Women often have to travel far away to work. They are harassed while using public transport. When they are off duty, they must stay at home for extended periods to give their children proper attention.

Children will avoid women who are emotionally on the job. Family members should show kindness to women. They must be made aware of their rights.

While on duty, women can speak out against all forms of sexual abuse.

If working women are more aware and know their rights, the environment can be improved.



















