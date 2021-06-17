Apply for State business recovery credit, women urged

A woman sells vegetables outside Tumutumu Hospital in Mathira, Nyeri County in this file photo.  In Kenya, women own 60.7 per cent of unlicensed businesses hence, don't submit tax returns, locking them out of credit schemes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Crawn Trust convened a virtual Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) awareness forum for businesswomen where they were encouraged to apply for State loans.
  • Many businesswomen do not know how to access State loans.

Businesswomen have been urged to apply for State fund purposed to support revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by Covid-19-related economic disruptions.

