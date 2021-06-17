Apply for State business recovery credit, women urged

Businesswomen have been urged to apply for State fund purposed to support revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit by Covid-19-related economic disruptions.

During a Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) virtual awareness forum attended by more than 60 women entrepreneurs from across Kenya, on Wednesday, it was clear many women do not know how to access the loans.

The forum convened by Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (Crawn Trust) saw women raise questions regarding interest rates, tax non-compliance businesses, collateral and entrepreneurs enlisted with Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

National Treasury and Planning, Financial and Sectoral Affairs Deputy Director Mr Ronald Inyangala, said the banks implementing the scheme will determine their own interest rates on the loans, but will have to show how the credit has benefited the borrowers.

Unlicensed businesses

“We will not control the interest rates...but the banks have a commitment to ensure the credit is accessible to the MSMEs,” he said.

Mr Inyangala said tax compliance is a major indicator of a business’ commitment to repay its loan, thus a pre-requisite for benefitting from the scheme.

In Kenya, women own 60.7 per cent of unlicensed businesses hence, don't submit tax returns. This locks them out of both public and private credit schemes.

Mr Inyangala noted that the scheme is a revolving fund accessible to all needy MSMEs.

“The money repaid by one MSME becomes available for another to borrow,” he said.

Sh10 billion was allocated to the scheme in the 2020/21 Budget. An additional Sh2 billion was injected into the kitty during the current financial year.

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, finance director Mr Alkarim Jiwa said the bank’s interest rate on the CGS loan is 13 per cent.

He, however, discouraged businesswomen against shying away from applying for the scheme on basis of lacking collateral, noting that each application is considered on its own merit.

“For instance, if one wants to buy a pickup to transport goods, then it becomes the security,” he said.

Unfortunately for borrowers blacklisted by CRB: “The reality is that they will not access any loans,” he said.