Angela Mutindi appointed Deputy County Commissioner in Murang'a

Angela Mutindi Makau

Angela Mutindi Makau, the first deputy county commissioner for newly created Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub-County in Murang'a.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Angela Mutindi Makau has been appointed the Deputy County Commissioner of the newly created Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub-county in Murang’a.

