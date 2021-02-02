Alarm over rising cases of sexual violence in Busia

Security agents and rights lobby groups have raised the red flag over the rising cases of rape and defilement cases in Busia County amid claims of cover up by parents and perpetrators.

They say parents and perpetrators resort to settling the cases at home at the expense of the victims.

Nambale and Butula constituencies are the worst-hit areas and locals have been urged to work closely with the police, children’s officers and other players in addressing the problem.

Statistics from Rural Economic Empowerment Programme (Reep) - a lobby group advancing interests of children and women in Western region, paints a grim picture of the incidents.

Sodomy

In Butula and Nambale sub-counties, for instance, an average of four sexual offence cases are reported daily.

Samia comes third with an average of three cases reported to the Reep offices situated in the region daily. Sodomy is also rampant in Burumba, Busia town, according to the organisation.

Speaking during a recent baraza, Bumala Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Danson Mwakundia, confirms that defilement and rape cases are rife in Butula.

Mr Mwakundia and Reep Executive Director Mary Makokha say many cases of sexual violation go unreported by parents and guardians of the victims.

“It is a worrying culture being fuelled by the decay of morals and greed – by residents and authorities, with young girls and women paying the highest price,” said Ms Makokha on phone.

The human rights activist attributes the trend to several factors, with corruption being key.

Negotiating with culprits

Culprits, she says, go to the extent of selling land to settle rape cases out of court or simply compromise authorities and local administrators.

“It is so bad that some victims’ families resort to negotiating with culprits instead of pursuing justice in a court of law. We are at times threatened. Some families even wonder why we are highlighting these cases,” she says.

The area Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Pamela Otieno attributes the soaring cases of defilement in Butula to overnight dances organised after burials, popularly referred to as disco matangas.

Addressing locals during the commissioning of a Sh155m electricity project at Shirandala Primary School in Butula last week, Ms Otieno regretted that parents were conspiring with perpetrators of defilement to defeat justice for the victims.

“Cases of defilement are on the rise in Butula. We are going to be so firm by arresting those who are sexually abusing our young girls,” said Ms Otieno.

She warned parents against engaging in home settlement with rapists, noting that anybody found to have conspired to defeat justice for defilement or rape victims will face the full force of the law.

Recovery facilities

Speaking at the same event, the director of State Department of Gender in the Ministry of Public Service Mr Protus Onyango, said that despite Busia being among the top five counties where sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) is rampant, there are no recovery facilities where victims can be housed and access psychosocial support.

“The idea of having safe places established in Butula and Teso South was mooted during the Devolution Conference held in Kakamega,” said Mr Onyango.

Two years later, the facilities have not yet been constructed.

“This is a county where cases of sexual gender-based violence is so rampant but it has no safe centres, therefore, children and women who are the victims of the violence, have nowhere to get psychosocial support,” Mr Onyango added.

He continued: “During the devolution conference we agreed together with Busia governor that two centres should be constructed in Busia, but it is worrying that this has not been effected.”

SGBV centre

Last week, the Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development (CCGD) converted a room at the County Referral Hospital (CRH) to be used as the SGBV centre.

The CCGD’s Executive Director Joseph Masinjila noted that although a facility was opened at the top county hospital, it cannot serve the entire county.

“We were moved by the demand for the facility and the soaring cases of the gender-based violence in the county,” said Masinjila.

Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi who is also the acting County Executive Committee Member for Health and Sanitation, said his department will follow up on the proposed construction of the two structures in Butula and Teso South constituencies.

“We have taken up the challenge and we look forward to be supported by the State Department of Gender to ensure the facilities are established. We want to have GBV centres across the county together with reporting sections,” said Mulomi.

