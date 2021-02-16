Alarm as 14,000 teen girls in Meru County impregnated in a year

Igembe South Children Officer John Mwangi, says the number of teen pregnancies in the region is alarming with teenagers accounting for half of hospital deliveries.

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • 14,573 girls aged between 10 and 19 years were impregnated in Meru County in 2020.
  • Data based on first antenatal clinic visits across the county shows that health facilities in Igembe Central, Igembe North and Igembe South account for more than half of these incidents with 2,828, 2,255 and 2,513 incidents respectively.
  • Parental neglect and peer influence said to be the main contributors to the high cases of teen pregnancies.

Data from the health department shows that 14,573 girls aged between 10 and 19 years were impregnated in Meru County in 2020.

