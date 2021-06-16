Akili Dada kicks off campaign to end gender-based violence in Kilifi

Women fetch water at Bora Imani in Magarini, Kilifi County.  County Director for Gender Mwangome Shumaa, says more than 3,500 SGBV cases were reported through their hotline numbers by March this year.

By  Maureen Ongala

What you need to know:

  • A non-government organisation has commenced an intergenerational dialogue campaign to end gender-based violence in Kilifi.
  • Majority of the community in Kilifi grassroots do not have the right information on GBV policies and laws in place, subjecting vulnerable groups to violence.

Akili Dada, a non-government organisation, in partnership with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Kenya Forum and Kilifi Youth Advisory Council have kicked off an intergenerational dialogue campaign to end gender-based violence (GBV) in Kilifi.

