Against all odds: The abilities of women with disabilities

Makueni Woman Representative Ms Rose Museo.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Gender desk team

What you need to know:

  • The obstacles women with disabilities face every day becomes complicated when they seek to rise to leadership in politics, public and private sector.
  • They have to scale off the layered stigma; first as women and second as women with disability.
  • Of the 900,000 Kenyans with some form of disability, 2.5 per cent are women while 1.9 per cent are men, the 2019 Census shows.

When Ms Lizzie Kiama was pregnant, she feared going to hospital.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.