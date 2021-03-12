African trailblazers demystifying myths, awakening dreams

Former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf after receiving the Mo Ibrahim Award in 2018.

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By    Kwamboka Oyaro   

WAN-IFRA Women

What you need to know:

  • In 2006, Liberia elected her first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the trailblazer who set high standards for women leadership.
  • Burundi was the first to show the way by having the first female Prime Minister, Slyvie Kiningi, in 1993 and as acting president in 1994.
  • In October 2018, Ethiopia got her first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, who will serve in that capacity for six years

The African continent, known for her strong patriarchal culture, has stepped up its conquest of this bondage ahead of the largest and oldest world democracies, albeit slowly.

