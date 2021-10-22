African traditional leaders vow to end harmful practices

Maasai elders from Laikipia, in 2018, when they broke the FGM curse and blessed their women and girls. Traditional, religious and civil society leaders in Africa have vowed to end harmful practices in the continent.

  • Traditional, religious and civil society leaders in Africa have embarked on an initiative to end child marriage, FGM and other harmful practices in the continent.
  • An AU official observed that even with the change of legislation or improvement in access to services, there is need to change mind-sets and challenge stereotypes.

Traditional, religious and civil society leaders in Africa have embarked on an initiative to end child marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other harmful practices in the continent.

