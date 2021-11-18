Afghan women: America left us to the Taliban, sadly

In this picture taken on August 5, 2019, 22-year-old teacher of English Shukofa Ahmadi, teaches her class in an Institute in Kabul. -The historic deal between the US and the Taliban leaves unresolved the fate of Afghan women, whose fragile gains could come under threat as the brutally repressive insurgents seek to expand their influence. 

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • With the last of US forces in Afghanistan gone, Afghan women are reeling from what many see as a retreat from that mission.
  • Over the last 20 years, they had become policewomen and prosecutors; they took to YouTube and studied art; they learned to play volleyball.
  • Some acknowledge the progress that had been made over the last 20 years but are angry that the US hadn’t done more to ensure their safety.

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

