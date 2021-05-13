AfDB invites applications for funding to support businesswomen

Director General for East Africa at African Development Bank (AfDB). The bank has invited institutions advancing women’s entrepreneurship in Africa to apply for funding.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women’s business associations, incubators, accelerators, and cooperatives are eligible for the funding ranging from $100,000 to $250,000.
  • It will be disbursed through the bank’s Gender Equality Trust Fund.

