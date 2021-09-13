Activists turn to sports for peace building, end FGM

Marsabit Women Advocacy and Development Organisation (Mwado) Communication Officer Abraham Dalle (right) presents a gift to the Soyama teenage soccer team captain.


Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Peace and anti-FGM crusaders in Marsabit have begun harnessing the power of sports in their humanitarian, development and peace-building efforts.
  • Mwado official Abraham Dalle said they settled on sports because it is one of the world’s most popular leisure activities and a phenomenon that brings people of all walks of life together.

Peace and anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) crusaders in Marsabit have begun harnessing the power of sports in their humanitarian, development and peace-building efforts.

