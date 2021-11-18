Abdi, the Isiolo musician donating pads to schoolgirls

Covid-19 has had not only far-reaching implications on Kenya’s economy, but also varied impacts on various sectors.

Close to one million Kenyans lost their jobs, the government closed schools and with it, a halt to the sanitary towels provision program for schools.

Many girls, from poor families, whose parents could not afford to buy them pads, ended up engaging in sex with older men to get money for sanitary towels. This saw thousands getting impregnated, resulting to a surge in school dropouts.

In Isiolo County, close to 50 girls got pregnant though officials say the number could have been higher due to underreporting.

Rags and blankets

Some of the girls, especially in the far-flung areas of the county, resorted to using unhygienic materials including rags and blankets, during their menses.

Aware of the girls’ challenges, an Isiolo musician Mohammed Abdi, rolled out distribution of sanitary towels to school going girls from vulnerable families in informal settlements and remote areas.

Mr Abdi, popularly known as Heavy D, embarked on resource mobilization by reaching out to his fans and friends to ensure the girls have regular supply of the pads.

The musician also carries out menstrual health education in schools and sensitization on the need to abandon Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Under his Dreamshapers Community-Based Organisation that has 32 members, the musician has been working with local chiefs and village elders, in identifying the needy cases. He is currently focusing on Grade Four to Class Eight girls.

The initiative, started early this year, has so far reached more than 1,000 girls in Lakole, Kambi ya Juu, Ngaremara and LMD areas.

Remote areas

Speaking while distributing sanitary pads to more than 100 girls from Uhuru and Kambi Odha primary schools at Ola Bulle village recently, Mr Abdi said he hopes to reach out at least 20,000 girls in the county, especially in the remote areas.

“My fans have been contributing towards the cause and I have also partnered with other organisations in ensuring dignity for the girls. I ensure they have enough provisions to prevent them from staying at home during their menses and enhance their productivity and performance in school,” he said.

The 26-year-old, who is a champion for Men End FGM campaign in the county works with local non-governmental organisations including Waso Hope CBO, USAid-Nawiri, Chosen Generation, Women Rising Initiative, Every Girls Dream and Peace Link, among others in undertaking sexual reproductive health sensitization.

“There are many girls out there who have no parents or guardian and are at high risk of being lured into promiscuous behaviour; they need immediate and timely interventions,” he stressed.

Terror groups

The musician also doubles up as a sign language teacher and has been nurturing talent among the youths, especially in art, sports and music to keep them engaged so that they are not lured into terror groups.

Speaking at the event, Rosaline Gollo, an anti-FGM and girls rights crusader, said such initiatives should be undertaken across the county to ensure majority of the needy girls are reached.

“It is so encouraging to see men joining the FGM fight and fighting for girls’ rights. The FGM fight will be won when we all join hands,” she said.

If finances allow, the musician plans to extend the initiative to Mabatini and Olajalole areas.