Abdi, the Isiolo musician donating pads to schoolgirls

Mohammed Abdi popularly known as Heavy D, with some of the girls who benefited with sanitary pads at Ole Bulle on November 6, 2021.


Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Isiolo County, close to 50 girls got pregnant during the long Covid-19 school break, though officials say the number could have been higher due to underreporting.
  • A local musician Mohammed Abdi, rolled out distribution of sanitary towels to school going girls from vulnerable families in informal settlements and remote areas.
  • He hopes to reach out at least 20,000 girls in the county, especially in the remote areas.

Covid-19 has had not only far-reaching implications on Kenya’s economy, but also varied impacts on various sectors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.