A day in the life of farmer feeding Kisii town

Jane Nyangenya her farm in Bobaracho Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County on October 12, 2021. The mother of six has planted coffee on  the periphery of her farm where she practices mixed farming.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Nyaberi  &  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • For a decade, Jane Nyangenya has practiced mixed farming.
  • She grows tea leaves, coffee, bananas, traditional vegetables namely managu and chinsaga, beans, kales and Napier grass for her dairy cows on her four-acre piece of land.
  • This kind of farming has helped her raise her children who are now adults, take care of her two grandchildren and two orphans.

The death of her husband in 2011, meant that she had to work extra hard to raise her six children.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.