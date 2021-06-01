900 schoolgirls to benefit from Del Monte pads program

Education CS Prof George Magoha (left) with M-Pesa Foundation Executive Director Les Baille during the handover of 540,000 sanitary towels to 180,000 needy girls across the country last January. Del Monte Kenya has initiated a program to give free pads to schoolgirls in  Murang’a County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Del Monte Kenya has initiated a program to give free sanitary towels to girls in primary and secondary schools in Murang’a County.
  • Among the girls to benefit from include those in Kihunguro, Ndula and Nginyi primary schools and Del Monte Mixed and Ndula secondary schools.

Juice maker Del Monte Kenya has initiated a program to give free sanitary towels to girls in primary and secondary schools in Murang’a County.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.