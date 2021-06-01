900 schoolgirls to benefit from Del Monte pads program

Juice maker Del Monte Kenya has initiated a program to give free sanitary towels to girls in primary and secondary schools in Murang’a County.

In a statement last Friday, the Thika-based firm announced it will coordinate the distribution of 5,200 packets of sanitary pads to 900 girls.

This, they said, will empower the teenagers to achieve their full academic potential and curb the high rates of menstrual-related absenteeism.

Among the girls to benefit from include those in Kihunguro, Ndula and Nginyi primary schools and Del Monte Mixed and Ndula secondary schools, with each getting more than five months’ supply of sanitary pads.

The donation includes 2,690 packets of sanitary pads from Del Monte, 2,310 from Sunda International and 200 from Africa Cotton Industries.

Del Monte Marketing Manager Margaret Nyoro, said the company is committed to ensure girls in the neighbouring communities are equipped and empowered with information and materials to meet their menstrual health needs.

“Many girls are unable to access menstrual hygiene products, with Ministry of Health statistics published in 2019, indicating that 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford them. That is why as a company, we came up with this menstrual health program to support teenage girls’ education and ensure that they live in dignity, while on their periods,’’ said Ms Nyoro.

Ministry of Education statistics published in 2018, indicate that girls miss 13 learning days in a term because of their periods. This means that in an academic year of nine months, they lose 39 days, equivalent to six weeks of learning time.

Empowerment initiative

The sanitary pads distribution drive is part of Del Monte’s Women’s Health and Empowerment initiative, following a commitment UN Women Health and Empowerment Program.

The program will mainly focus on reproductive health, cancer awareness, menstrual health and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

In October last year, the company committed to reach 10,000 women including the employees and communities in Kiambu and Murang’a counties by the year 2024.

In the program, it provides reproductive health information and services on family planning, cancer awareness, menstrual health and sexually transmitted disease.

Other services also include training to prevent sexual harassment and gender-based violence in and out of the work-place.

The firm also revealed it plans to expand its onsite health services in the existing company’s health clinics and provide reproductive health service and family planning.

dmaichuhie@ke.nationmedia.com