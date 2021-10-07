800 abortions procured in Uganda daily

Anti-abortion activists demonstrate on the streets of Nairobi in in Nairobi on November 11, 2019 ahead of the ICPD25. Seventy five per cent of abortions in Uganda are done undercover due to restrictive laws.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Unsafe abortions are the leading cause of maternal mortality in Uganda.
  • Abortion is criminalised in Africa though in countries such as Rwanda, Ethiopia, Sudan and Togo, it is allowed if the pregnancy is out of rape or incest.

Some 800 abortions are procured in Uganda daily, 75 per cent of which are done undercover due to restrictive laws, a human rights advocate said on Tuesday.

