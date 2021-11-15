Breaking News: Ugandan capital Kampala hit by twin explosions

32-year-old declares presidential bid

Presidential hopeful Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori has become the first woman to board the Presidential train to State House.
  • She reckons she is the voice of reason that Kenya urgently needs to attain a double digit economic growth. 
  • She is a holder of a Master's degree in Procurement and Logistics from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori has become the first woman to board the Presidential train to State House, following in the footsteps of her predecessors the late Wangari Maathai, Charity Ngilu and Martha Karua.

