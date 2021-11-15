32-year-old declares presidential bid

Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori has become the first woman to board the Presidential train to State House, following in the footsteps of her predecessors the late Wangari Maathai, Charity Ngilu and Martha Karua.

The 32-year-old businesswoman who is still scouting for a political party, reckons she is the voice of reason that Kenya urgently needs to attain a double digit economic growth.

She pledges to end corruption by encouraging the young to adhere to the rule of law and strengthen anti-corruption watchdogs.

“As a businesswoman, I have the grip of the connection between the rule of law and a sustainable economy," says the holder of a Master's degree in Procurement and Logistics from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Police officers

“I intend to bring this country to order so that everyone respects the rule of law. That is the road to a prosperous country and better life for every Kenyan,” says Ms Nyangori, who has nurtured the ambitions for the Presidency since 2017.

By the end of her tenure should she be elected, police officers would no longer be in the camps, but in villages protecting citizens.

“Why should we have the police in the camps? They should be integrated into the communities. That is where their work is,” argues the former University of Nairobi student leader (2012-13) representing women.

She also plans to restructure the education system to offer optional training that would incorporate Competency-based Curriculum and General Certificate of Secondary Education.

Fresh leaders

Ms Nyangori says it's time for a youthful head of State to especially address the unemployment disaster.

“Let Kenyans have a shift of mind and elect fresh leaders. We don't have to recycle leaders over and over again,” says Ms Nyangori who has also served as the international service director for Nairobi East Rotaract Club.

She describes herself as a President-to-be who will faithfully play her 'vocational role" by listening more to her people and leading them out of misery and hopelessness.