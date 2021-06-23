250,000 girls didn't resume class in January

Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor in the Office of the President Ruth Kagia, during the launch of the country’s statement of commitment to education financing, yesterday. She said many girls did not return to school in January because they either got pregnant or got into early marriage.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • A study by Office of the President on status of learners return-to-school established that 250,000 girls did not resume learning, a figure close to half 588,742 girls who wrote the primary exams.
  • A total of 125,000 boys also failed to return to school, largely because their parents could not afford school fees.

Almost half of the girls who sat Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2020 failed to report to school on the resumption of learning last January.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.