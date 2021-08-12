2022 election: Prepare the ground early, women urged

Greenpeace Africa Executive Director Njeri Kabeberi  says women leaders should create an image long before they vie for elective positions to enable their visibility.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Studies have shown that women take time to dive into elective politics, whereas men take an active lead in seeking for votes.
  • Prof Margaret Kobia has urged women to gradually build a leadership portfolio with the electorate such that the community can easily vouch for them when election time comes.

Women seeking to successfully vie for elective seats have been urged to prepare the ground early.

