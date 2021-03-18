​​​​​​​‘Talking Boxes’ head to Parliament to rescue girls

Ms Jane Anyango, founder director of Polycom Development Project on March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Odhiambo Orlale

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris will soon present to Parliament, a policy evidence report to strengthen the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2016.
  • The document by Polycom Development Project highlights the reality of the devastating ravages of sexual harassment and abuse meted out against girls and children.
  • It is informed by data from 50 schools in Kibra’s informal settlements in the ‘Talking Boxes' Initiative.

Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris will soon present to Parliament, a policy evidence report to strengthen the Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2016.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.