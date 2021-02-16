​​​​​​​State launches sensitization program for women on affirmative funds

State Department for Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Prof. Collette Suda who officiated the opening of the Uwezo Fund Training Program.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The State department of Gender and UN Women have launched an empowerment program to create awareness and sensitize women to increase uptake of the government affirmative funds particularly Uwezo Fund.
  • UN Women Country director Ann Mutavati, said the government’s agenda of ending GBV, women economic empowerment and expanding women’s voices, leadership and participation shall be realised through the partnership.

The State department of Gender and UN Women have launched an empowerment program across the 47 counties to create awareness and sensitize women to increase uptake of the government affirmative funds particularly Uwezo Fund.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.