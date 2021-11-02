Prof Kobia: Involve women in peace initiatives, not serving tea

Public Service and Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia has called for increased participation of women in peace building initiatives.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary Prof Collete Suda, CASs Jebii Kilimo (Gender) and Mumina Bonaya (Education), the CS said women, peace and security was on top of the government’s agenda.

“Inclusion does not just mean adding women to the equation, but placing them in strategic positions where they can make a difference as chief mediators,” the CS noted during the 21st anniversary celebration of UN Security Council’s Landmark Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, in Isiolo town.

She issued Sh4.8 million worth of cheques to 16 women groups and revealed that the Women Enterprise Fund has so far, disbursed Sh118 million to 11,693 beneficiaries in the county at a repayment rate at 88 per cent.

Women's leadership

Prof Kobia said the country was steadily advancing women’s leadership, noting that their percentage in the county peace committees had risen to 29 per cent in 2017, from 14 per cent in 2014.

UN Women Country Director Anna Mutavati, said long lasting peace cannot be achieved without involvement of women who she said were influencers and great decision makers.

She challenged women to take up leadership positions and participate in the forthcoming 2022 general election.

Ms Mutavati praised the valuable contribution of women from Northern Kenya in peace building, citing the Wajir peace process spearheaded by Deka Ibrahim, and which the government has replicated in other parts of the country.

Prof Suda said achieving peace will accelerate development and improve Kenyans’ livelihoods.

Gender-based violence

The don asked pastoralists not to use drought as an excuse to attack their neighbours but to foster peace.

“Insecurity will leave many women as widows and children as orphans, and our girls might not complete their education,” the PS said.

Ms Bonaya noted that women are crucial actors in peace building since together with their children, they suffer most when there is insecurity.

“Women must be involved to ensure peace prevails but they must work with men and youths,” Ms Bonaya said.

Reinvent Chief of Party Jaki Mbogo, said barriers to women’s participation that include structural and gender-based violence, must be dealt with to ensure their active engagement.

“There is a need to involve women in ensuring peaceful coexistence between communities. They should ensure intergenerational transfer of peace, by keeping men accountable to stop the violence,” Ms Mbogo said.

Resource mobilisation

Gender CAS Jebii Kilimo said women should speak against the ills in the society and convince men to shun raiding other homes to steal livestock.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti said his administration was committed to supporting women in peace initiatives through resource mobilisation and training.

“Women should be at the forefront in fighting outdated practices such as cattle rustling by talking to the young men (Morans) and telling them to stop the practice,” Dr Kuti said in a speech read on his behalf by county secretary Ahmed Galgalo.

CS Kobia challenged women to take up roles previously deemed masculine to empower themselves.

“If the table has no seat, come with yours. Don’t wait to be given but go for it. If you do not get a chance, make noise to be noticed…,” she said, while asking women to refuse roles that involve taking minutes and serving tea.

Prof Kobia recognised two women-led initiatives of Isiolo Peace Link and Pokot, Turkana and Marsabit strategy, for advancing peace in Kerio Valley.

She appealed to women across the country, to mobilise youths to register as voters to be able to vote for leaders of their choice.