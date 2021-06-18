‘Life-saving’ free train travel for domestic abuse victims in the UK 

Charlotte Kneer, the chief executive of Reigate and Banstead Women’s Aid refuge in Surrey, England.

Photo credit: Photo | Paul Craig

By  Maya Oppenheim

The Independent (UK)

What you need to know:

  • Ava is one of hundreds of domestic abuse survivors who was given a free train ticket in the UK to escape her abusive partner and seek refuge in a shelter.
  • Data shows 1,348 people have used the programme, which is equivalent to four domestic abuse survivors a day.

“I had £10 (Sh1,500) to my name when I left my abuser,” Ava* says. “Getting a free train ticket was what guaranteed my safety. I didn’t know where I was going but I started to feel a sense of confidence. The kids were enjoying how fast it was going. It was the first time they had been on a train. Now I feel like my life has started again.”

