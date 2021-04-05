Group's Chepkube jiko transforming cooking in Uasin Gishu

Esther Chepkemboi a member of Kalyet Women’s Group (left) with Sophie Koech, coordinator of Soroptimist International demonstrate how the Chepkube works. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Florentina Mong'are

What you need to know:

  • Kalyet Women’s Group in partnership with the Soroptimist International Organisation Eldoret Club, have come up with an improvised traditional jiko.
  • 'Chekube' prevents women, who are mostly tasked with cooking, from contacting diseases such as throat and lung cancer, coughing or asthma

As the effects of global warming rip through different parts of the world, countries are gearing up to enhance their cooperation to combat what is currently termed as ‘Climate Emergency’.

