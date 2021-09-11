Doreen Chepkirui: My journey from a remote Bomet village to Kabarak University

For Doreen Chepkirui, sitting at Kabarak University lecture hall studying Clinical Medicine is a dream come true. It is a feat she never imagined she could attain due to poverty.

Chepkirui’s journey is not different from other young girls’ who face a lot of challenges in pursuit of education.

She was born and raised in Chepnaina, a small centre in Bomet County. Her parents depend on menial jobs to put food on the table. Despite all these, she was determined to make it to the university and study her dream course.

Her other two siblings also have passion in the world of medicine. Her elder brother is also pursuing medicine at a local university.

“We grew up in abject poverty but my parents still managed to send us to school. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifices they made to ensure that we went to school,” she says.

Chepkirui says she found safe haven in Bridge School where she did her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and scored 361 marks in 2016. While at the institution, she says, she was never sent home for school fees unlike in her previous school.

“At Bridge School, I was not only part of a team but also part of a family. The teachers helped me to understand that I could overcome the challenges we were going through,” she said.

Through a series of discussions, the institution gave her a safe space to talk about her challenges and get back on track. Her teachers instilled in her the belief that her dreams were valid. She says this kept her going.

She scored 361 marks in the 2015 KCPE exams. Her good foundation gave her the breakthrough she needed to pursue her education further, opening opportunities after primary school.

In 2016, she joined Saseta Girls High School in Koinon, Bomet County. She says remembers that first day in secondary school, walking through the gate towards the administration block for registration. It was literally a gateway to success. Each step was one more towards escaping poverty.

Her first term at Saseta Girls High School was a difficult transitioning period. She experienced culture shock as she met students from privileged backgrounds. She had to adapt quickly.

She scored A- in the 2019 KCSE exams, which got her admission into Kabarak University to study Clinical Medicine.

She says that the lessons from her primary school teachers at Bridge School and the discipline that they instilled in her continue to inspire her as she sets her sights on medical training at the university.