​​​​​​​At 60, Njeri is at her happy place saving drowning lives

Sally Njeri Ndiri at Shah Lalji Nangpar Academy Nakuru County in this photo taken on September 17,  2021. She is a certified coach and a lifesaver.
 

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

  • Despite her age, Sally Njeri Ndiri is among the few lifesavers Kenya boasts of. The 60-year-old has more than 20 years’ experience in coaching and lifesaving on water bodies.
  • Her dream is to start a training centre where she will teach these important life skills, especially to children below six years.

Kenya is among the top 20 African countries with the highest rates of accidental drowning.

