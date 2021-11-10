​​​​​​​At 60, Njeri is at her happy place saving drowning lives

Kenya is among the top 20 African countries with the highest rates of accidental drowning.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 90 per cent of drowning deaths occur in rivers, lakes, wells, domestic water storage vessels and swimming pools in low and middle-income countries, with children and adolescents in rural areas disproportionately affected.

The World Drowning Prevention Day was marked on July 25, last year, a day when it was observed that an estimated 236,000 people drown annually. Furthermore, drowning is among the ten leading causes of death for children aged 5-14 years globally.

This is where the role of lifesavers, especially on accidents associated with water bodies, comes in.

Despite her age, Sally Njeri Ndiri is among the few lifesavers Kenya boasts of. The 60-year-old has more than 20 years’ experience in coaching and lifesaving on water bodies.

Swimming career

Her journey in the profession is full of learning experiences, she says.

“I learnt to swim when I was a little girl, around three years. I did my first swimming competition at Hospital Hill Primary School in Nairobi, at the age of five years. That marked the beginning of my swimming career,” she recalls.

This was followed by a number of wins and active participation in competitions, which earned her certificates and recognition.

“I actually started doing lifesaving when I was in Class Six. My coach Margaret Wray, used to take me to St Teresa’s School in Nairobi’s Eastlands, to help train students on water safety,” she adds.

It is during this time that she learnt the skills of towing a drowning person to the side of a pool and how to do a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), usually administered when you do not feel the pulse.

Ms Ndiri has a number of professional trainings that include Fina (International Swimming Federation) where she learnt competitive techniques in the different Olympic certified strokes.

Ms Ndiri (third left) with some of the pupils she coaches at Shah Lalji Nangpar Academy Nakuru County on September 17, 2021. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

She also trained in ILS International Lifesaving Federation in a program dubbed Future Lifeguards.

Also in her skills basket is a training by the Kenya Lifesaving Federation where she did the Lifesaving Units 1, 2, 3, and CPR and Red Cross First Aid training.

Her work has not been free of challenges, especially from people who doubt her capability.

“The most memorable was in Bahati, Nakuru County, when the community showed that they did not have faith in us,” she says.

A 14-year-old boy had slipped into a river and drowned while collecting firewood. His family sought help to retrieve the body. The Kenya Red Cross sent her and a team of young divers, where she was the lead, to retrieve the body.

“They were asking why they had brought an old woman to do the job, ‘does she even know what this dirty water entails?”

Suicide missions

That was until she delivered beyond their expectations.

“On the second day, we prayed and I asked them to give me 10 minutes and I would find the boy’s body. Lo and behold! I found it,” she says.

She has also rescued people who attempted suicide.

“I recall an incident where a boy dived wrongly and banged his head in a swimming pool; I got him out and successfully did CPR,” she recalls.

Sadly, some cases have seen her only retrieve the body but not save the life.

“In 1999 while in Nakuru, I was informed of a man who had drowned. With all my clothes on, I jumped into the water and got him out. Unfortunately, he was already dead; we later learnt that it was suicide,” she says.

To Ms Ndiri, saving lives is a calling, which she says serves her life's meaning.

“When you save someone from death, the feeling can't be explained; you feel a sense of satisfaction and relief. When you remove a body from deep waters and give it to the next of kin, the look on their faces gives your heart peace and all I do is thank God for the courage, strength and the acceptance,” she notes.

Her dream is to start a training centre where she will teach these important life skills, especially to children below six years.



