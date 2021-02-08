Monica Onyuro
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kisumu

Prime

Desire for death: At the depths of pain and despair

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Monica Onyuro has cancer of the ear. No amount of medical interventions and technology can save her now.
  • The 56-year-old's only hope is palliative care to save her the agony in the sunset of her life. 

In the small village of Oduo in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, a woman curses every time she wakes up. Suffering a cancer that medicine can’t treat, she can’t wait to exit the stage and rest. For good. She, like many other Kenyans, has been let down by a health system and community that does not provide small comforts to those whom medicine has failed. Most importantly, she is the poster girl for what happens when pain, poverty and despair meet

