Women linked to violent robberies in Eldoret in police custody

Two young women linked to a series of violent robberies in Eldoret town will be detained for five days pending investigation, an Eldoret court has ordered.

Eldoret senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo on Tuesday allowed investigating officer Gladys Chelimo to detain Marceline Mutola alias Mercy and Gloria Atieno for five days to complete investigations into the alleged offence of robbery with violence.

The duo aged 19 and 20 is linked to a series of robberies with violence in Eldoret town and its environs.

The suspects were arrested in Kamukunji Estate where a robbery was committed recently.

While making an application to detain the suspects, the investigating officer told the court that the suspects are likely to interfere with ongoing investigations if released.

The investigating officer also told the court that the suspects are a flight risk since they have no known homes, hence they are likely to disappear and make it hard for prosecution to continue with the case.

The court directed police to detain the suspects at Eldoret Central Police station for five days.

“This court has allowed police to detain the suspects for five days at Eldoret police station pending investigations into the alleged offence,” ordered the Magistrate.

The case will be mentioned on May 23.

Recently residents of Kamukunji and Huruma estates have raised concern over increasing cases of insecurity in the estates.

Led by a local Nyumba Kumi leader Ambrose Ayoti, they said youths in the area are turning into dangerous criminals who are terrorizing residents.