Winners named in ODM primaries in Kwale, Taita Taveta 

The ODM party has announced the results of primaries held on Monday in Kwale and Taita Taveta counties.

Mr Lawrence Mzugha and Mr Charles Mwakala won the party’s tickets in Mbololo and Mwatate wards in Taita Taveta respectively.

In Mbololo, Mr Mzugha garnered 505 votes against Mr Manuel Kitololo (291), Mr Zablon Mwanyumba (94) and Mr Boniface Mrashui (21) in polls marred by allegations of irregularities.

In Mwatate, Mr Mwakala won with 387 votes, beating three other candidates.

The incumbent, Abednego Mwanjala, came second with 314 votes.

The two winners were awarded their nomination certificates by returning officer Godfrey Lumumba at Mwanyambo Primary School in Voi.

Celebrating his win, Mr Mwakala thanked his supporters and asked them to show him the same support in the August 9 elections.

He said he was ready to help transform the lives of residents by ensuring that there are more development projects in the ward.

"The election was smooth; there were no hitches, apart from some names missing in the register," he said.

But Mr Kitololo dismissed the results, claiming that Mr Mzugha’s win was rigged.

"It is a surprise that some polling stations that have high numbers of voters posted less than 90 people who participated. That is not practical," he said.

He declined to concede defeat and demanded a repeat of the polls in all polling centres.

In Kwale, Mr Hassan Mwakulonda clinched the ODM ticket in nominations for the Msambweni parliamentary seat.

He defeated Ms Sharlet Akinyi Onyango, who received 653 votes, Mr Shehe Mahmoud (967) and Mr Charles Bilal (255).

In ward representative primaries, the ODM nominees were Bakari Rashidi Beduni (Tsimba Golini), Ali Mwatando (Tiwi), Hassan Hamisi (Pongwe Kikoneni), Hassan Yussuf (Gombato Bongwe) and Abdalla Mambo (Kinondo).

Speaking after winning the ticket for the Msambweni seat, Mr Mwakulonda thanked the party and urged the other contestants to work with him.

"Getting this ticket is an assurance that we are going to win the Msambweni parliamentary seat in August. This is because Msambweni has always been an ODM stronghold," he said.

Other nominees also thanked the party for conducting fair nominations.